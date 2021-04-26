The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.69.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $184.27. 6,142,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,941,086. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.13. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.50 billion, a PE ratio of -115.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

