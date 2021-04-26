TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $460.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

