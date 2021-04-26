Thingschain Hits Market Cap of $109,850.03 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. Thingschain has a market cap of $109,850.03 and $283.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,028.54 or 1.00205331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00041748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00133282 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000985 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001886 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

