Thomas John Pladsen Sells 4,800 Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Stock

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$12,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$390,000.

Thomas John Pladsen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas John Pladsen sold 23,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$61,880.00.
  • On Monday, April 19th, Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

Shares of CVE NLC opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.09. The company has a quick ratio of 20.70, a current ratio of 20.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.43 and a 52 week high of C$3.88.

NLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

