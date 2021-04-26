ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDUP. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

