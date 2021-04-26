ThreeFold (TFT) Market Cap Reaches $9.00 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $9.00 million and $24,710.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00060778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00268343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.48 or 0.01008015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.00694439 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,501.46 or 0.99782402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold launched on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

