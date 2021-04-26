Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,365 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $120.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $103.18 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is 58.11%.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

