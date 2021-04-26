Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,545 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $110,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,194.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

