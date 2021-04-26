Tiaa Fsb Sells 323 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $75.30.

