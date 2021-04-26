Tiaa Fsb Takes $1.29 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.12 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $65.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

