Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Critical Review

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and AstraZeneca’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$9.32 million ($0.03) -84.67 AstraZeneca $24.38 billion 5.63 $1.34 billion $1.75 29.86

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Tiziana Life Sciences. Tiziana Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A AstraZeneca 9.65% 37.23% 8.30%

Volatility & Risk

Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tiziana Life Sciences and AstraZeneca, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 AstraZeneca 1 2 11 0 2.71

Tiziana Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 274.02%. AstraZeneca has a consensus price target of $89.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.26%. Given Tiziana Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tiziana Life Sciences is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of AstraZeneca shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Tiziana Life Sciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), which is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was founded by Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone on November 4, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases. It also offers other medicines and COVID-19 products, including Synagis, Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent, Seroquel IR/Seroquel XR, Vimovo, Movantik/Moventig, Nexium, Losec/Prilosec, and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. It has a collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo to develop and commercialize DS-1062 for the treatment of trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2 (TROP2) tumor; and AliveCor, Inc. to develop non-invasive potassium monitoring solutions. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

