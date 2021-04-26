TMD Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,204 Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 96.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,511,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,000.

NYSEARCA:CAPE traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.30. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a one year low of $123.08 and a one year high of $202.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.87 and a 200 day moving average of $178.60.

