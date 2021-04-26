TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDPAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDPAY remained flat at $$4.28 during midday trading on Friday. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

