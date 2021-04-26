Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TMRAY traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.37. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.