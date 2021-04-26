Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
TMRAY traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.37. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $50.40.
Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile
