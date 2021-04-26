Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 585,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,986 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRCH opened at $1.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $263.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

