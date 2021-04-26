TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of ($2.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRTX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. 7,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,834. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $938.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

