Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $632,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.91.

IAC opened at $250.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.93. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

