Transform Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XTN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of XTN stock opened at $88.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

