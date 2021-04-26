Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $87.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.