Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital increased their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.23.

TV opened at C$0.19 on Monday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$182.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.