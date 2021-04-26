Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCW. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trican Well Service stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.04. 490,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,894. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$520.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

