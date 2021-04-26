TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TriState Capital by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in TriState Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 70,895 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

