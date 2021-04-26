Truist Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $1,315.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price lifted by Truist from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.31.

TEL opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $66.61 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

