Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJUL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000.

Shares of NJUL opened at $45.82 on Monday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44.

