Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

CENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

