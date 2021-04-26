Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 8,330 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 71,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

NYSE HI opened at $49.57 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.