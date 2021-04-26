Truist Financial Corp Has $339,000 Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vipshop by 1,376.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.