Truist Financial Corp Invests $349,000 in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $589.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

In other SkyWest news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

