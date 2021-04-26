Truist Financial Corp Makes New $351,000 Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in CommScope by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 6.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 322,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $16.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $17.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

