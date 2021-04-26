Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period.

RTM opened at $163.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.46 and its 200-day moving average is $141.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $87.16 and a 52-week high of $164.00.

