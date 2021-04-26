Truist Financial Corp Sells 13,013 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,556 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 397,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $2,305,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.