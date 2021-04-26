Truist Financial Corp Takes $336,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $64.13 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,261 shares of company stock worth $12,795,073.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

