Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,143,000 after buying an additional 242,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NorthWestern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after purchasing an additional 111,328 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NorthWestern by 883.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 518,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $68.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

