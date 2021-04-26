Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after purchasing an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,673,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SunPower by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after buying an additional 458,101 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $29.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

