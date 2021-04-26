Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after purchasing an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,673,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SunPower by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after buying an additional 458,101 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $29.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit