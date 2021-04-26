Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AT&T in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

T stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.