Truist Securiti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $103.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 38.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $1,217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Globe Life by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Globe Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Globe Life by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,016,587.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit