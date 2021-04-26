Truist Securiti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $103.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 38.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $1,217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Globe Life by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Globe Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Globe Life by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,016,587.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

