TrustSwap Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $340.15 million and $6.76 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.16 or 0.00007735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00064893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.61 or 0.00743120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00095032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.56 or 0.07432039 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

