TTM Technologies (TTMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance at 0.19-0.25 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.19-0.25 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTMI opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

