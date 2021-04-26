Tufton Capital Management Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,770. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.