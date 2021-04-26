Tufton Capital Management Sells 49 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG traded down $11.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,457.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,459.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,394.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 175.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $856.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,652.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

