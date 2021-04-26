Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $384.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.78. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

