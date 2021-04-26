Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,265 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 2.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $25,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 214.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.9% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $181,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 30,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

