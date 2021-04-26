U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,753,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,456 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $96,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $57.23 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

