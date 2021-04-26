UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,913 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $99.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.84. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

