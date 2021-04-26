UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,609,000 after buying an additional 257,561 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after buying an additional 106,968 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 94,949 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,655,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $51.55 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

