UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Celsius by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Celsius by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Celsius by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.98 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

