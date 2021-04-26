UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Celsius by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Celsius by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Celsius by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CELH stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.98 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
