UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,908 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hostess Brands worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth $632,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $15.07 on Monday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

