UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,074 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PJT opened at $73.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.46.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PJT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

