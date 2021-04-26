Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $244.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.95.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $223.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $226.21. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

