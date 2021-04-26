United Parcel Service (UPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UPS opened at $178.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.45. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $181.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Earnings History for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit