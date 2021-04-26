United Parcel Service (UPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UPS opened at $178.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.45. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $181.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

